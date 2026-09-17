Pan Bazar Police Nab 7 Near Guwahati Railway Station, Recover Multiple Gadgets and Cash

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pan Bazar Police apprehended seven persons near the railway station in connection with a theft case and recovered several electronic devices and cash, police said.

During the operation, police seized an Apple iPad 10, Vivo, Oppo, POCO and Narzo smartphones, along with Rs 2,000 in cash.

With the latest arrests, the total number of persons apprehended in connection with the case rose to 17. Legal action was initiated.

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