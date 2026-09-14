Ghograpar Police Nab Four in Pharmacy Burglary and Cable Theft Cases Near Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Ghograpar Police have arrested four persons in connection with separate theft cases, including the burglary at Kapili Medicos pharmacy in Dakshingaon near Nalbari Medical College and Hospital.

The pharmacy was allegedly burgled on the night of September 11 after thieves broke open a rear window and fled with cash, medicines, computers, CCTV cameras, an inverter, batteries and a DVD player. The stolen items were valued at over Rs 20 lakh.

Following a complaint by owner Debakanta Patowary, police intensified the investigation. Acting on specific information, a team led by Ghograpar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rana Bhuyan arrested Rahul Islam at Dhuhibala in Rangia on Friday night. Medicines allegedly stolen from the pharmacy were recovered from his possession.

In a separate operation, police arrested Rousan Ali, Monowar Hussain and Moidul Islam, all residents of Bhangnamari in Mukalmua, for allegedly stealing electrical cables from Khowrikuchi village about a week ago.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Ghograpar Police Station under Sections 331(4) and 305. The four accused are being interrogated, while police are investigating the possible involvement of others. The arrests have been welcomed by local residents amid concerns over a series of thefts targeting livestock, businesses and religious institutions in villages under Ghograpar police jurisdiction.

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