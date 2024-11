Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team of Special Task Force (STF) personnel, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted a raid at Swarajpur under the Basistha Police Station. The raid resulted in the apprehension of a person and the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin, along with other items.

The seized items include 35 vials of heroin, weighing 46.75 grams.

