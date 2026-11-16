Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hindi Vidyapith Awards Certificates to 47 Graduates in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hindi Vidyapith held its Convocation Ceremony 2026 at its Bharalumukh office in Guwahati, awarding course completion certificates to 47 students who completed various Hindi language courses.

Hindi litterateur Alka Dutta and Professor Shafikur Rahman attended the ceremony as chief guests and congratulated the students on their achievements. Addressing the gathering, Vidyapith president Monojit Singha expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of the courses. He emphasised the importance of language education in promoting cultural understanding, national integration and mutual respect among India's diverse linguistic communities.