Pandu College professor Pranjal Bhuyan found dead inside official quarter in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A professor of Pandu College was found dead inside his official quarter on the college premises in Guwahati.

The deceased was identified as Pranjal Bhuyan, a professor in the Chemistry Department of the college.

Jalukbari Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and inspected the scene before launching an investigation. A Jalukbari Police Station official stated that preliminary findings indicated that Bhuvan had died by suicide inside his official quarter. Police continued their investigation, with further details expected to emerge as the probe progressed.

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