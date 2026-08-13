Guwahati: Home Guard Found Dead In Geetanagar Under Mysterious Condition

Guwahati: Today, a 36-year-old Home Guard was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Geetanagar Police Station premises in Guwahati, raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased has been identified as Hafiz Ali, a resident of Ghuli Pam in Rangia. He was posted as a Home Guard at Geetanagar Police Station.

As per information, Ali had reported for night duty on Wednesday. After completing his shift, he returned to his room at wee hours of Thursday,around 5am . His death was subsequently reported from the room.

The circumstances leading to his death remain unclear, and further details are awaited. Ali had travelled from his home in Ghuli Pam to Guwahati on Wednesday evening to report for duty.

He had married in April this year and is survived by his mother, wife and sister. Ali was reportedly the sole earning member of his family.