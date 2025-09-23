Papon Mourns Zubeen Garg, Calls Him ‘Irreplaceable Son of Assam

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Angaraag Papon Mahanta arrived in Guwahati today and expressed profound grief over the sudden demise of his close friend and fellow Assamese music icon, Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to the media upon arrival, Papon said he could never be like Zubeen, describing his passing as an irreparable loss not only for him personally but for the entire state. “The whole world has witnessed the magnitude of this loss. People often consider Zubeen and me as two sons of Assam,” he said with emotion.

Papon admitted feeling a sense of guilt for not being able to remain close to Zubeen during critical times. He highlighted the extraordinary love and respect the people of Assam have shown for the late singer, noting, “In today’s world, such admiration is rare. No one can be compared to Zubeen Garg.”

On the ongoing investigation into Zubeen’s sudden death, Papon stressed that finding the truth was not only his personal demand but also the collective wish of the people of Assam. “We were like brothers,” he added. The singer further announced that he would join thousands of grieving fans at Sarusajai Stadium tonight to pay his last respects to the departed legend.

