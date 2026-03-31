Para-Cyclist Rakesh Banik Leads Multi-District Voter Awareness Ride Across Assam

Noted para-cyclist Rakesh Banik is riding across Assam to encourage people to vote, leading a multi-district cycling campaign under the Election Commission's Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme ahead of the April 9 assembly elections.

The initiative was flagged off from Nagaon on March 28 and has since covered a wide sweep of the state.

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