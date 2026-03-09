Assam: Married couple found dead in Rangrangia, infant rescued

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Sensation prevailed in Rangrangia near Demow, where a married couple were found dead inside their residence on Sunday morning. According to information received, the couple have been identified as Lakhan Munda and his wife, Mamoni Munda. After discovering the bodies, the locals immediately informed the Moran police, who sent a team to the site. The circumstances leading to the deaths could not immediately be verified. The couple left behind an infant, who was taken to Demow Model Hospital for treatment. Later, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members took the infant to Dibrugarh, informed a health official.

