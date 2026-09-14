Paryushan Parva, Jainism’s Major Festival, to Begin September 16 at Guwahati’s Sri Digambar Jain Temple

GUWAHATI: The most significant religious and cultural festival for followers of Jainism, Paryushan Parva, will begin on September 16 at the Sri Digambar Jain Temple in Fancy Bazar, starting from the Panchami tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadra. The 10-day event will continue through September 25, concluding on the Chaturdashi tithi.

Sanjeev Shastri from Sanganer, Rajasthan, has been invited to deliver daily discourses and sermons throughout the festival. Notably, Aryika Vishishtamati Mataji, along with her group, is currently residing and performing penance at Sri Mahavir Sthal in Fancy Bazar for the Chaturmas period to mark the occasion, a press release said.

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