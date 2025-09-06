National News

Golden Kalash Worth Rs.1.5 Crore Stolen From Red Fort During Jain Festival

Businessman Sudhir Jain says ancestral treasure stolen during Jain festival; CCTV shows thief disguised as priest
New Delhi:  A golden ‘kalash’ (urn) studded with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, valued at around Rs. 1.5 crore, was stolen during the Jain festival Daslakshan Mahaparv at Delhi’s historic Red Fort.

The urn, weighing nearly 900 grams, belonged to Delhi-based businessman Sudhir Kumar Jain, who brought it for rituals during the 10-day event. CCTV footage showed the thief disguised as a Jain priest walking away with a bag suspected to contain the precious artifact.

The theft occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Sunday, while dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were present at the venue, taking blessings from Jain saints. Police said the organisers were busy welcoming guests when the accused struck.

Sudhir Jain expressed grief over the loss, calling the urn an ancestral possession. “This is from my father’s time… We use it only during worship. I hope the police will recover it soon,” he said.

The Delhi Police confirmed that the suspect has been identified and assured of a swift arrest. The incident has triggered sharp questions over security lapses at high-profile religious gatherings inside the Red Fort.

