Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya to Host Debate Competition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya, under the initiative of its Debate and Discussion Circle and with support from the college IQAC, is set to host the first All-Assam inter-college and university debate competition. According to Dr Jintu Gohain, coordinator of the Debate and Discussion Circle and professor in the Political Science department, and Anisha Kalita, editor of the Circle, the competition will take place on October 31 in the college’s new auditorium. The debate topic will be “The politics of freebies challenges the foundation of welfare democracy.” Prizes for individual participants include the Late Lalmohammad Chowdhury Memorial Award for the best debater (Rs 5,000), the Late Bhagyapriya Devi Memorial Award for the second-best debater (Rs 3,000), and the Late Bholanath Kalita Memorial Award for the third-best debater (Rs 2,000). Team prizes comprise the Late Gakul Chandra Devgoswami Memorial Award (Rs 8,000) for first place, the Late Paresh Chandra Kalita Memorial Award (Rs 6,000) for second place, and the Late Lohit Chandra Kalita Memorial Award (Rs 4,000) for third place. The registration fee for the competition is Rs 30 per team. Each institution may send only one team, consisting of two participants—one speaking for and the other against the motion. Participants must provide a photo ID card issued by their institution. The competition will be conducted in both Assamese and English.

Also Read: State-level debating competition at Morigaon College