State-level debating competition showcases young orators at Morigaon College

MORIGAON: A state-level debating competition was organized by the Morigaon College Students’ Union at Morigaon College on October 11. The event brought together some of the finest young minds from various universities and colleges across Assam.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Lila Kanta Barthakur, Principal of Morigaon College (Auto), who highlighted the importance of debate in fostering critical thinking and communication skills among students. The event’s chief speaker was Dr Nilamoni Phukan, while the session was anchored by Dr Bhudhen Kumar Saikia.

A total of 13 participants representing renowned institutions such as Gauhati University, Tezpur University, JB University, Nagaon University, Sonapur College, and Morigaon College took part in the competition. Their performances were evaluated by an expert panel of judges comprising Umi Deka Barua, Bigit Kalita, and Dalim Phukan.

