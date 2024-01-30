Passenger bags containing valuables recovered by RFP at Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Displaying commendable effort and quick response, RFP personnel in Guwahati recovered two bags left behind by a passenger at the Guwahati Railway station containing valuables worth around Rs 5 lakh. A lady passenger of Train No 15617 (Guwahati - Dullabchera) named Swagata Das had called the railway helpline number 139 on January 27 mentioning that she had left behind two bags. Accordingly, RPF officer LD Singh searched and recovered the bags. They handed over the bags and the contents to Nabajit Ghosh who was the authorized representative of the complainant after proper verification on Sunday.

The bags contained several valuable articles like gold earrings -3 pairs, gold chains -2 pairs, gold necklace -1 piece, gold finger ring- 1 piece, gold Radha Kangan -1 pair and other apparel. The total value of the recovered items has been estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh.