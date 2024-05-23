Patriotic People’s Front Assam demands punishments to culprits in rape and murder case

Guwahati: Expressing shock and dismay over the Dudhnoi incident in which two teenage girls were gang-raped and a youth was killed by a group of hooligans, the Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take personal interest in delivering justice to the victim families as early as possible.

The forum also appreciated conscious organisations, namely All Bodo Students’ Union, All Rabha Students’ Union, Sutradhar Students’ Union, Barman Kachari Students’ Union, Prabajan Virodhi Manch, etc., for their serious concern over the brutal incident, seemingly engineered by a group of Bangladeshi-origin Muslims.

It may be mentioned that both the girls (belonging to the Bodo community) were raped by three on their return from a Bihu function on May 3, 2024. They were abandoned at the roadside by the perpetrators. The families concerned lodged a complaint at Dudhnoi police station under the Goalpara district in western Assam the next day. Meanwhile, on the night of May 5, a team of village defence party (VDP) members went to confront Dhan Ali Talukdar, an accused in the incident, where a group of goons attacked the team with sharp weapons. Hiranmay Khakhlari, a team member, sustained serious injuries, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, Hiranmay, also from the Bodo community, was shifted to a private hospital in Guwahati but succumbed to injuries on May 17.

Meanwhile, the police had picked up Shekabar Ali and Parbina Begum in connection with the murder of Hiranmay. Moreover, Dhan Ali Talukdar, along with Bahar Ali and Rahman Ali, were arrested for their involvement in raping the girls. The PPFA also supported the demand for compensating the family of Hiranmay with Rs 20 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for the families of each teenage rape victim, a press release said.

