Assam: Man Killed in Clash with Family of Rape Accused in Goalpara

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a young man was allegedly killed during the attack of family members of a rape accused at Dudhnoi in Dudhnoi district of Assam.

As per reports, two young girls were allegedly gang-raped by three men while returning from a cultural program. The incident occurred on May 3, 2024.

After the assault, the culprits abandoned the girls at the roadside. The victim’s family lodged a police complaint, following which the prime suspect identified as Dhan Talukdar was arrested.

Later the other two suspects were also arrested by the police after they attempted to escape.