Assam: Man Killed in Clash with Family of Rape Accused in Goalpara

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a young man was allegedly killed during the attack of family members of a rape accused at Dudhnoi in Dudhnoi district of Assam.
As per reports, two young girls were allegedly gang-raped by three men while returning from a cultural program. The incident occurred on May 3, 2024.
After the assault, the culprits abandoned the girls at the roadside. The victim’s family lodged a police complaint, following which the prime suspect identified as Dhan Talukdar was arrested.
Later the other two suspects were also arrested by the police after they attempted to escape.
A violent clash erupted on the night of May 5, when a group of people from the Village Defense Party (VDP) attempted to confront Dhan Talukdar’s family at their residence.
During the clash, six people were injured including the deceased who was identified as Hiranmoy Khaklari and sustained dagger wounds.
He was immediately rushed to the hospital but died while being treated in Guwahati.
After Hiranmoy's death, the police arrested Dhan Talukdar's brother-in-law and sister on murder charges.
The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) in Goalpara District has called for harsh punishment for everyone involved in these crimes.
