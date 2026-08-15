Patriotic Tiranga Yatra in Guwahati Led by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP Chief

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A grand and colourful ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was organised in Guwahati on Friday to pay deep respect to the freedom, integrity, unity and sovereignty of the nation. The Yatra commenced from the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium and proceeded to Khanapara.

The historic ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was led by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP president Dilip Saikia. Around 5,000 patriotic citizens participated in the Yatra, carrying the national flag and raising slogans such as “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, filling the atmosphere with patriotic fervour.

Moreover, on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, State BJP president Dilip Saikia paid his heartfelt tribute to the countless Indian citizens who lost their lives, became homeless and were forced to leave their ancestral homes during the Partition of India in 1947.

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