Assam: Tiranga yatra, cycle rally to mark Har Ghar Tiranga in Sonitpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, has informed via a press release that the District Administration has chalked out an extensive programme for the celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga–2026 and observance of Partition Horror Remembrance Day–2026, with a series of programmes scheduled to be held across the district from 10 to 15 August 2026.

The Har Ghar Tiranga–2026 campaign aims to foster a spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens and encourage people to hoist the National Flag at their homes and participate in various Tiranga-themed activities. As part of the campaign, a press conference on the action plan for Har Ghar Tiranga–2026 will be held on 10 August. Stalls for the sale of the National Flag by Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be set up at Court Chariali, CDC-level, municipality-level and block-level locations. The Tiranga Selfie Campaign will also be launched, encouraging citizens to upload their selfies on the Har Ghar Tiranga portal. Students will further be encouraged to participate in the National Online Quiz on Partition Horror Remembrance Day through the MyGov portal, being conducted from 1 August to 15 September 2026.

On 11 August, tricolour Rangoli based on the theme “Vande Mataram” will be prepared at Ananda Chandra Agarwala Park at 2:30 PM, along with another tricolour Rangoli at the premises of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur. Mass singing of Vande Mataram will also be organised at Ananda Chandra Agarwala Park. An SSB Band Display performance will be held at the park from 4:00 PM onwards.

On 12 August, a district-level Cycle Rally will be organised from Church Field via Post Office, District Library and Khao Gali, returning to Church Field, at 11:00 AM, followed by a Tiranga Yatra along the same route at 11:15 AM. Campus exhibitions on the Tiranga and Vande Mataram will be organised in high schools, higher secondary schools and colleges, while Vande Mataram will be sung during morning assemblies in schools and colleges. An SSB Band Display performance will also be held at Tezpur Central University, Napam, from 4:00 PM onwards.

On 13 August, a Tiranga Concert along with a special exhibition on the Tiranga and Vande Mataram will be held at Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi from 4:00 PM onwards. Government buildings, hotels, hospitals, marketplaces and other prominent public buildings will also be illuminated as part of the celebrations.

Partition Horror Remembrance Day–2026 will be observed on 14 August. Short films on the Partition and its impact will be screened in schools and colleges at 10:00 AM. The central programme will be held at Darrang College from 11:30 AM onwards, where a Professor from the Department of History will address the gathering on the historical significance of Partition and its human impact. Short films will also be screened at Conference Hall–II of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, at 4:00 PM. An SSB Band Display performance will be held at Hazarapar Sports Complex (Stadium), Tezpur, from 4:00 PM onwards.

The district-level central celebration of Independence Day–2026 will be held at Church Field, Tezpur, on 15 August. An SSB Band Display performance will also be held at Chitralekha Udyan (Cole Park), Tezpur, from 4:00 PM onwards.

Also Read: SSB Hosts Mini Marathon and Patriotic Run in Sonapur Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign