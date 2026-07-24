Pawan Khera Appears Before Guwahati Crime Branch in Defamation Case Filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera appeared before the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate on Thursday in connection with a defamation case registered against him filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and said he would continue to cooperate with the investigation.

Speaking to reporters outside the Crime Branch office, Khera said he had already been questioned twice in the case and had again responded to the police summons. He added that he had not been informed of the reason for his latest appearance but would comply with every legal requirement.

During his interaction with the media, Khera also commented on the ongoing protests over alleged examination paper leaks, claiming that students and youths were demonstrating in several parts of the country. He said the Congress had consistently supported the interests of students and alleged that numerous paper leak incidents had occurred in recent years. He urged the government to treat the issue with greater seriousness.

He further expressed concern over the flood situation in Upper Assam, stating that lives had been lost and several people had gone missing. Referring to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s visit to flood-hit areas, Khera said Rahul Gandhi had directed him to travel to Assam immediately to assess the situation and interact with affected residents.

Khera also criticised the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), alleging that it had not been established as a statutory body and questioning its operational structure. He claimed that key examination-related processes, including question paper preparation, printing, transportation and evaluation, were outsourced, and sought greater transparency in the award of such contracts.

He also called for the transparent conduct of examinations by state boards and said the issue of paper leaks required a broader national discussion.

Also Read: Pawan Khera Skips Assam Crime Branch Summons, Cites Congress Programme in Bengaluru