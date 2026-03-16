Pawan Khera Attacks PM Modi for "Seeking Votes" During Assam Visit Amid National Fuel Crisis

All India Congress Committee Media and Communications Department Chairman Pawan Khera on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his two-day official visit to Assam, accusing him of seeking votes while the country faces a fuel crisis.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Khera said: "At a time when the entire country is facing a shortage of fuel and people are standing in long queues for cooking gas, it is astonishing that he has come to Assam seeking votes. In such circumstances, anyone who still has the courage to ask for votes must be utterly shameless."

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