Telangana HC Reserves Order on Pawan Khera's Anticipatory Bail Plea

The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail application filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera, in connection with a case registered against him by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma over his allegations about her "multiple passports."

The hearing saw sharp arguments from both sides, with Assam's top law officer and Khera's senior counsel trading pointed legal submissions before the court.

Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia, appearing on behalf of the Assam Police, questioned the maintainability of the anticipatory bail application in the Telangana High Court.

Saikia argued that Khera had not provided any valid reason — such as a medical emergency — for why he could not travel to Assam to file his anticipatory bail before a court there. "He can file anticipatory bail in a court in Assam from any part of the country," Saikia submitted.

He further described Khera as an "established flight risk," alleging that Khera had fled to Hyderabad when police went to Delhi, and suggesting he might flee again if authorities approached him in Hyderabad.

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