Telangana HC Reserves Order on Pawan Khera's Anticipatory Bail Plea

The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail application filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera, in connection with a case registered against him by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma over his allegations about her "multiple passports."
The hearing saw sharp arguments from both sides, with Assam's top law officer and Khera's senior counsel trading pointed legal submissions before the court.
Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia, appearing on behalf of the Assam Police, questioned the maintainability of the anticipatory bail application in the Telangana High Court.
Saikia argued that Khera had not provided any valid reason — such as a medical emergency — for why he could not travel to Assam to file his anticipatory bail before a court there. "He can file anticipatory bail in a court in Assam from any part of the country," Saikia submitted.
He further described Khera as an "established flight risk," alleging that Khera had fled to Hyderabad when police went to Delhi, and suggesting he might flee again if authorities approached him in Hyderabad.
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Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Khera, justified the choice of forum by pointing out that Khera is a resident of Hyderabad.
Singhvi also argued that since all evidence in the case is digital in nature, there is no necessity for arrest. He contended that police should have issued a notice to Khera before pursuing custodial action.
On the broader nature of the FIR, Singhvi was blunt — arguing that for an alleged offence of defamation, the case invokes "every possible offence one can dream of," and that the criminal action is "motivated and reeks of political vendetta."
The FIR against Khera was registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under multiple sections, including provisions relating to making false statements about an election, cheating, forgery of valuable documents and public records, creating fake electronic documents, and intentionally insulting someone to provoke a disturbance.
The court is yet to announce when it will deliver its order on the anticipatory bail plea.