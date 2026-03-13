Pawan Khera Visits Zubeen Kshetra, Says PM and National Leaders Should Pay Homage at Least Once

All India Congress Committee Media and Communications Department Chairman Pawan Khera visited Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur on Thursday, paying tribute to celebrated Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg alongside senior leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).
Khera described the site as having become a place of deep emotional significance for the people of Assam, saying it had effectively turned into a "pilgrimage destination" with lakhs of admirers continuing to visit and pay homage.
Speaking to reporters after paying his respects, Khera said the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and leaders from across the political spectrum — including the Opposition — should visit Zubeen Kshetra at least once.
"Politics is ultimately about public service, and if leaders fail to visit the resting place of a person revered by millions, it could be seen as disregarding the sentiments of the public," he said.
He noted that national leaders regularly visit Assam during elections seeking votes, and suggested that people would expect them to also honour places of deep cultural and emotional importance to the state.
Khera said he was surprised to learn that the Chief Minister of Assam and other ministers had not watched Zubeen Garg's final film Roi Roi Binale. He said it was difficult to understand why leaders who had previously watched films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story together did not watch the last film of an artiste loved by millions in Assam.
Khera also returned to the question of justice in the case surrounding Zubeen Garg's death, alleging that the government had not handled the matter with adequate seriousness. He claimed that due to the failure to prepare a watertight charge sheet, a court had ordered the unfreezing of the accused's bank account — a development he said reflected the government's broader approach to the case.
"People across Assam and the country are waiting for justice for Zubeen Garg at the earliest," he said.