Pawan Khera Visits Zubeen Kshetra, Says PM and National Leaders Should Pay Homage at Least Once

Speaking to reporters after paying his respects, Khera said the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and leaders from across the political spectrum — including the Opposition — should visit Zubeen Kshetra at least once.

"Politics is ultimately about public service, and if leaders fail to visit the resting place of a person revered by millions, it could be seen as disregarding the sentiments of the public," he said.

He noted that national leaders regularly visit Assam during elections seeking votes, and suggested that people would expect them to also honour places of deep cultural and emotional importance to the state.