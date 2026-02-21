Assam: Priyanka Gandhi visits Zubeen Kshetra, slams CM's Politics

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: AICC General Secretary and Chairperson of the Assam Screening Committee for the upcoming Assembly elections, Priyanka Gandhi, concluded her two-day visit to Assam today with a visit to Zubeen Kshetra and after criticizing Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for targeting Gaurav Gogoi and his family.

She held closed-door meetings with MLAs and party office-bearers individually at Rajiv Bhawan until the early hours of the morning, despite a packed schedule the previous day. She is reported to have left the state Congress headquarters at around 3 a.m., after gathering feedback on prospective candidates.

Priyanka continued her work here on Friday, after a visit to the Zubeen Kshetra, holding organisational review meetings with the heads of various cells and departments of the Pradesh Congress at Rajiv Bhawan. She listened carefully to their views and offered guidance on strengthening the party's organization and outlining future strategies.

"I met people individually. I feel that, in that way, I can get better feedback. We worked until late in the night. We will be coming again and meeting people," she told reporters here on Friday, adding, "We have tried to carry out this exercise in a better way."

She began the second day of her programme by visiting Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, where she paid floral tribute to Assam's iconic and much-loved artiste Zubeen Garg.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan after returning from Zubeen Kshetra, Priyanka Gandhi said, "When Zubeen Garg passed away, those of us who are not from Assam witnessed how deeply the people of Assam loved and respected him. Every family in Assam had tears in their eyes. Watching from outside through the media and social platforms, we tried to understand the depth of this emotion."

Praising his contribution to Assam's cultural landscape, she said, "Zubeen Garg embodied the soul of Assam. His songs reflected the civilisation and culture of Assam. There was no hatred in his music. He spoke of love, unity, and peace. There was no message of violence or enmity in his songs. Each song celebrated love, unity, Assam's heritage and identity. I conveyed this message to our party workers in yesterday's meeting as well."

She described her visit to Zubeen Kshetra as an emotional moment, saying, "Earlier, I did not know so much about Zubeen Garg. But when I visited today and saw the items he cherished preserved there, I felt this place should be regarded as sacred." She added that Zubeen Garg should not be subjected to politics, clarifying that her visit was not political but a personal tribute to an artiste who was the voice and soul of Assam. "This is my first visit to Assam after his demise. I could not have returned to Delhi without paying tribute to someone who meant so much to the people of Assam."

Responding to questions about allegations raised by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding Gaurav Gogoi, she said, "There are two kinds of leaders in politics, one who has a positive mindset and the other who believes in polarization and attacking people. Positive leaders speak about what they want to do for the people, about development and change, and about protecting Assam's rich civilisation and culture. The other kind of politics is divisive, based on creating conflict, constant criticism, and attacks on families. Such politics should have no place."

She added, "The attacks on Gaurav Gogoi and his family should serve as an example of what is wrong in Indian and Assamese politics. No one's children or family should be targeted, especially when the allegations are false."

Priyanka Gandhi further said that the people of Assam understand why Gogoi is being targeted. "They are afraid. They fear him because he is a decent and positive-minded leader who wants to bring a different kind of politics that respects the sentiments of the people of Assam. The people of Assam do not like negative rhetoric. They relate to Zubeen Garg because he spoke of love and unity. The people of Assam do not want politics of hatred."

She alleged that over the past 10-11 years, those who stood for truth and raised issues for the people have faced the maximum attacks, cases, and central agency actions. "Because we stand for truth, we are attacked. That is why Gaurav Gogoi is being targeted so viciously," Priyanka asserted.

On Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, she remarked that instead of making unnecessary statements to seek votes, he should inform the people about what he has accomplished in the last five years and what he intends to do in the next five. "Today's youth want employment. The people of Assam cannot be misled easily. I urge the people, especially the youth, to remain vigilant and elect a leader who works for them and respects their aspirations."

On the charge sheet released by the Pradesh Congress against the Chief Minister, she said the party had only compiled what the people already know. "The people of Assam have seen how public assets are being handed over to big industrialists and a single family. We have merely presented these facts collectively for public scrutiny."

After holding back-to-back meetings during her two-day visit, the AICC General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi departed for Delhi this afternoon.

Also Read: AI Summit Disrupted by Protesters, Sparks Global Embarrassment