Peddlers arrested; heroin seized by police in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Central Guwahati Police District team from the Fancy Bazaar Outpost of Paltan Bazaar Police Station busted two drug peddlers on Saturday morning and seized 16 vials with 18.67 gm of suspected heroin. One Biswajit Boro (24 years) of Ganeshpara and one Rahul Ali (18 years) of Chenga were arrested from 2 No Rail Gate in Lakhtokia and 4 No Rail Gate in Fancy Bazaar areas, respectively. Legal action has been initiated against the peddlers.

Also Read: Assam: Police Seize Heroin Worth Over Rs 1.15 Crore in Major Drug Busts (sentinelassam.com)