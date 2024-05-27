Assam: Police Seize Heroin Worth Over Rs 1.15 Crore in Major Drug Busts

GUWAHATI: In a significant victory against drug trafficking police in Assam's Bokajan district achieved major breakthrough with seizure of heroin valued at over Rs 1.15 crore. This success was the result of meticulous planning and coordination.

On Sunday night, Barpathar police conducted well-executed raid at Khakrajan Naka. This led to the confiscation of large quantity of heroin. The illicit drugs were cleverly concealed in 45 plastic soap boxes. Total weight was 554.66 grams. These drugs were discovered hidden within vehicle. The vehicle was registered as AS-31-F-2466. It was traveling from Dimapur to Guwahati. The vehicle was equipped with secret compartment. It was designed to covertly transport narcotics.

Further intensifying their crackdown on drug trafficking law enforcement officials made additional arrests in Golaghat's Merapani. This was collaborative effort. Led by Golaghat Deputy Superintendent of Police John Das. Along with Merapani police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel. The joint operation successfully apprehended three individuals. Identified as Ainul Haque, Tafiq Ali and Abu Bakar. Additionally Abu Bakar's wife, Anjuma Begum was also detained in connection with trafficking activities.

During this operation authorities seized additional 40 plastic soap boxes filled with heroin. These drugs were found in bolero vehicle registration number AS05Q9697. The precise weight of seized heroin from this vehicle further underscores scale and severity of trafficking operation.

All suspects are currently in custody of Merapani police. They are undergoing interrogation as part of ongoing investigation. Authorities are optimistic these arrests and seizures will lead to further breakthroughs. In dismantling drug trafficking network operating in region.

The raids aim to combat drug menace. The success of such operations serves as testament to dedication and effectiveness of police force. Their mission is to ensure safety and security of community. Investigations continue. Further details are anticipated. This may potentially lead to more arrests. Seizures in the coming days are also expected.