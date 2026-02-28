Pension documents handed over to 17 retiring teachers in Kamrup Metro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pension-related documents were formally handed over on Friday to 17 teachers and staff members of secondary schools in Kamrup Metropolitan district who are set to retire on February 28, 2026.

The documents were distributed by the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metro District, Dipika Choudhury, at a function held at the office auditorium of the Inspector of Schools. Since November 2023, the district has been consistently ensuring that retiring teachers receive their pension documents either on the day of retirement or beforehand — a practice that has been maintained uninterrupted for the past two years and four months.

Addressing the gathering, Inspector of schools Dipika Choudhury urged the retiring educators to remain associated with the field of education even after retirement. She encouraged them to register under the Vidyanjali scheme and continue contributing to the noble profession of teaching.

Choudhury expressed gratitude to the retiring teachers for their dedicated and sincere service. She also thanked the staff of the Inspector of Schools’ office for maintaining the uninterrupted continuity of this initiative over the past two years and four months. She assured that efforts would be made to make the pension process even more efficient and transparent in the future.

Speaking at the event, Govinda Chandra Kalita, Advisor of the Assam Secondary Teachers’ and Employees’ Association, praised Kamrup Metro district for regularly implementing the initiative. He appealed to all districts across Assam to adopt and consistently carry forward the same practice. While a few districts have initiated similar measures, he emphasized the need for uniform and regular implementation statewide.

The programme was attended by Urmimala Bujarbarua, President of the Kamrup Metro District Secondary Teachers’ and Employees’ Association; Arpan Bora, Junior Assistant of the Pension Department; and Srinibas Medhi.

