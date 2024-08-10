Permit petitioners from amalgamated schools to appear for HM interview: Gauhati High Court

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The bench of Justice Lanusungkum Jamir of the Gauhati High Court issued an interim direction to respondents, including the School Education Department and the Directorate of Secondary Education, to permit the petitioners in a present writ petition to appear in the selection process for the post of headmasters in Jorhat and Tinsukia districts. However, it is made clear that the results of such selection of the petitioners shall be subject to the outcome of this writ petition.

The petitioners in the present writ petition (WP-C/3820/2024), Sanjib Borah and seven others, are science graduate teachers working in various high schools in Jorhat and Tinsukia districts from 1991 onwards. After their schools were amalgamated with the high schools, the petitioners became members of such high schools as secondary-level employees and were placed under the Secondary Education Department.

The case of the petitioners is that they have the requisite qualifications for being considered for promotion to the post of headmaster. However, the petitioners have been excluded from the final gradation list with regard to Jorhat and Tinsukia districts, and therefore, they are not allowed to appear in the interview for promotion to the post of headmasters in Jorhat and Tinsukia districts. The bench will hear the writ petition after four weeks.

