Severe Flooding Hits Dibrugarh Town Again, Schools Close as Streets and Homes Submerge

DIBRUGARH: A heavy downpour in Dibrugarh town on Monday morning led to severe flooding in several areas, affecting all 22 wards of the town. Streets and low lying areas were submerged under water, forcing several schools to suspend classes due to water entering the school premises and classrooms. The flash flood inundated stretches of the Mancotta Road, AT Road, as well as several areas including Gangapara, Mahalaya Road, Cole Road and Jail Road.

This is the second waterlogging situation in Dibrugarh town after June 27, when the town remained flooded for nine consecutive days. The clogged and unclean Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain has been identified as the main cause of the waterlogging, as it is unable to effectively drain out rainwater due to mass encroachment and its shallow depth.

Local residents have expressed frustration and concern over the recurring flooding in the town. Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation officials said that they were working on addressing the drainage issues and clearing the clogged drains.

