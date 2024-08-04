Persistent garbage problem in areas of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Residents of Guwahati are voicing their concern over the persistent garbage problem, particularly in areas like Beltola and Sunderpur. Despite claims from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) that they clean garbage daily, many locations remain unattended, leading to health concerns among residents.

A resident of the Sunderpur area highlighted the challenges posed by the uncollected garbage that emits a stance creating health hazards.

Similarly, another resident of the Beltola area expressed frustration over the overflow of garbage in the big dustbins, posing a threat to sanitation issues.

A GMCH student highlighted the unhygienic conditions, warning of potential infections due to the overflowing waste. Residents reported that the accumulated garbage, especially during monsoon, hampers movement and creates foul odors near malls and hospitals.

GMC officials acknowledged challenges in waste management but reiterated their commitment to daily clean-ups. However, local complaints suggest that a more effective, long-term waste management solution is urgently needed to improve sanitation in the city.

