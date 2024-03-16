STF Assam arrested 2 in connection with Fake Indian Currency Notes in Guwahati

Guwahati: Based on reliable information, STF Assam raided a house in Pur Sarania under the jurisdiction of Chandmari Police Station on Thursday and arrested two miscreants dealing in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

The apprehended persons were identified as Saifuddin Suja aged 32 years from Sarthepur under Bihpuria of Bongaigaon district and Debraj Karmakar aged 30 years from Bonagaigaon. A FICN printing machine, 3 mobile phones, 100 FICN of Rs 500 denomination (Rs 50,000), a Honda Dio bearing Regd. No. AS-01-FA-7170 and a Maruti Suzuki WagonR bearing registration number AS 01 AQ 6351 were seized from them. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

Also Read: State Housing and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal reviews progress of Mission Flood Free

Also Watch: