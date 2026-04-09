PETA India Takes Assam Buffalo Fight Cruelty Case to Gauhati High Court

PETA India has approached the Gauhati High Court with fresh evidence alleging widespread cruelty in illegal buffalo fights held across parts of Assam during Magh Bihu, seeking urgent judicial intervention and accountability.

The organisation submitted photographic and video documentation from events in Morigaon and Nagaon districts, purportedly showing buffaloes with severe injuries being beaten with sticks and forced to fight using nose ropes. The material also recorded an incident in which a person was injured by a fleeing animal during one such event.

In its plea, PETA India cited violations of earlier court directives, including a December 2024 order of the Gauhati High Court that quashed a state government SOP permitting buffalo and bulbul bird fights during January. The court had held the SOP to be inconsistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Animal Welfare Board of India v. A. Nagaraja, which prohibits animal spectacles involving inherent cruelty.

Despite these rulings, the organisation alleged that multiple illegal events were conducted this year. It stated that prior representations had been submitted to district administrations and police authorities, warning of potential violations. While FIRs were registered in a few instances, including in Sivasagar and parts of Nagaon under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, several other reported incidents allegedly did not lead to formal cases or enforcement action.

PETA India has sought strict enforcement of existing laws, prevention of future events, and action against organisers and officials for alleged non-compliance with court orders.

The organisation reiterated that no law permits buffalo fights in the state and maintained that such practices violate statutory provisions and judicial precedent, calling for immediate intervention to uphold animal welfare and legal standards.

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