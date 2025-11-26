Assam Moves to Legalize Traditional Buffalo Fight 'Moh Juj,' Amid Cultural Preservation Efforts

The Assam government has introduced a bill to exempt the traditional buffalo fight, locally known as Moh Juj, from the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The bill aims to legally permit Moh Juj during cultural festivities such as Magh Bihu or other dates as notified by the government. This move recognises Moh Juj as an important cultural heritage of Assam that supports the preservation of native buffalo breeds.

Krishnendu Paul, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, tabled the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025, emphasising that the original Act allows exemptions for certain cultural practices. The amendment aligns Assam’s stance with states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, which have exemptions for traditional events involving animals, such as Jallikattu and bullock cart racing.

This bill follows last year’s Gauhati High Court ruling, which struck down a 2023 safety guideline that permitted buffalo and Bulbul bird fights, citing conflict with a Supreme Court judgment from 2014. Previously, the state had briefly revived these events under fresh guidelines banning intoxicants, sharp objects, and other harmful practices.

Moh Juj is primarily held in districts such as Morigaon and Sivasagar, with Ahatguri in Morigaon hosting the most prominent events. The government’s amendment proposes formal protection of these cultural traditions while ensuring conditions that safeguard animal welfare during the contests.

The step underlines Assam’s effort to preserve its rich cultural past while balancing contemporary concerns for animal safety through regulated and legal frameworks.

This development marks a significant decision in Assam’s cultural policy landscape by recognising and safeguarding longstanding indigenous practices.