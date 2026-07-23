Phase-I Training for Houselisting and Housing Census Kicks Off in Guwahati for Census 2027

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Preparations for Census 2027 gathered pace with the commencement of the Phase-I training programme on the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) for enumerators and supervisors in Guwahati. The three-day training programme, being held from July 21 to 23 at the International School, Nalapara, aims to equip field personnel with the knowledge and skills required to conduct the House listing and Housing Census efficiently and accurately. The inaugural session was attended by Biswajit Pegu, IAS, Director and Chief Principal Census Officer, Assam; Dr Nijora Sharma, Joint Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Assam; and Pranab Dutta Goswami, City Census Officer-cum-Additional Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). Officials from the GMC and the Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, were also present. Officials said the training focuses on familiarising enumerators and supervisors with the procedures, methodology and data collection processes for the House listing and Housing Census, which forms the first phase of Census 2027.

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