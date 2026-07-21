Cachar Begins Census 2027 Training for Supervisors, Enumerators

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Groundwork for the Census of India 2027 began in Cachar with the launch of a district-level training programme for Supervisors and Enumerators at Cachar College, Silchar, on Monday. The workforce will be responsible for carrying out all census-related activities across the district.

Spread over four phases, the programme is set to train Supervisors and Enumerators in the procedures and practical aspects of field enumeration. Officials said the sessions have been designed to familiarise participants with census schedules, data collection methods, verification procedures, reporting formats, and the responsibilities expected of field personnel during the survey.

The training will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. The first phase will be held on July 20, 21 and 22, followed by the second phase on July 24, 25 and 27. The third phase is scheduled for July 29, 30 and 31, while the fourth and final phase will take place on August 3, 4 and 5. Along with classroom sessions, participants will also receive practical field training to equip them with the skills and knowledge required to carry out their responsibilities effectively at the grassroots level.

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