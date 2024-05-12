Top Headlines

Staff of Nagaon Electrical Division, APDCL, Samaguri caught taking bribe

A team from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati arrested a bill clerk cum meter reader of Nagaon Electrical Division, APDCL, Samaguri, identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma and his middleman Mintu Bora while accepting bribe of Rs 3000 from a complainant
Staff of Nagaon Electrical Division, APDCL, Samaguri caught taking bribe

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A team from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati arrested a  bill clerk cum meter reader of Nagaon Electrical Division, APDCL, Samaguri, identified as  Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma and his middleman Mintu Bora while accepting bribe of Rs 3000 from a  complainant on Saturday here.

Sources claimed that the arrested APDCL employee Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma demanded a sum of Rs 7000   from the complainant for exemption of fine for bypass electric connection through the middleman   Mintu Bora a few days back. Unwilling to pay the demanded bribe, the complainant approached to   the office of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati and lodged an FIR in  this regard.

The officials concerned from the Vigilance and Anti Corruption registered a case and laid a   trap to catch the middleman Mintu Bora at Geruamukh village near Khatowal and finally got the  breakthrough, sources said.

Also Read: Assam: Senior Food & Civil Supplies Official Nabbed Accepting Bribe in Assam (sentinelassam.com)

Also Watch:

APDCL
Bribe

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com