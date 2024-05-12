Staff of Nagaon Electrical Division, APDCL, Samaguri caught taking bribe

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A team from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati arrested a bill clerk cum meter reader of Nagaon Electrical Division, APDCL, Samaguri, identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma and his middleman Mintu Bora while accepting bribe of Rs 3000 from a complainant on Saturday here.

Sources claimed that the arrested APDCL employee Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma demanded a sum of Rs 7000 from the complainant for exemption of fine for bypass electric connection through the middleman Mintu Bora a few days back. Unwilling to pay the demanded bribe, the complainant approached to the office of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati and lodged an FIR in this regard.

The officials concerned from the Vigilance and Anti Corruption registered a case and laid a trap to catch the middleman Mintu Bora at Geruamukh village near Khatowal and finally got the breakthrough, sources said.

