Physicist Dilip Sharma passes away in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Professor (Dr.) Dilip Sharma, a renowned physicist from Assam and the former Head of the Physics Department at Cotton College, passed away at a city hospital at 11:10 a.m today following a heart attack. Dr. Sharma, a resident of Kumarpara, Guwahati, dedicated his life to popularizing science. He was actively involved with several science organizations, including Bharat Jan Vigyan Jatha, Assam (BJVJ), Assam Science Society, and the Students’ Science Society, Assam. He also served as the president of Kumarpara Anchalik Unnayan Somitee until his death.

