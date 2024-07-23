Guwahati: Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Rupnagar

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented home on Shankardev Road in Guwahati's Rupnagar locality.
The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Baishya, hailing from Nalbari Jagara, who resided in the plot with his newlywed wife. His lifeless body was found in his bed.
Pankaj's brother has leveled serious allegations of murder against the landlord going by the name of Gakul Daimary, accusing him of either poisoning or choking his brother to death.
The wife of the deceased was not present at home due to medical reasons at the time of the incident.
The brother of the deceased further claimed that the family members of the house owner had physically assaulted Baishya and his wife during the previous week.
Notably, the deceased lived as a tenant at the property for four years and he had tied the knot just four months back.
The brother of the deceased person said that Daimary had borrowed Rs 40,000 from Pankaj Baishya. He attributed a dispute over this loan as the reason behind his brother's death.
However, the accused landlord has quashed these allegations, calling them false and misleading. Daimary admitted that there had been ongoing issues between him and Baishya after the loan transaction, but denied any involvement in Baishya's death.
Meanwhile, in another similar incident that took place earlier yesterday, the dead bodies of a newly-wed couple were recovered inside their room. The incident happened at Badarpur on Monday morning.
The wife’s body was lying on the floor in a pool of blood while the body of the husband was found hanging from the ceiling.
The husband identified as Ratan Paul was a worker in a tea stall. From initial circumstantial evidence it seemed that Ratan first slit his wife Mumpy’s throat with a sharp object and later hanged himself.
