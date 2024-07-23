Guwahati: Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Rupnagar

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented home on Shankardev Road in Guwahati's Rupnagar locality.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Baishya, hailing from Nalbari Jagara, who resided in the plot with his newlywed wife. His lifeless body was found in his bed.

Pankaj's brother has leveled serious allegations of murder against the landlord going by the name of Gakul Daimary, accusing him of either poisoning or choking his brother to death.

The wife of the deceased was not present at home due to medical reasons at the time of the incident.