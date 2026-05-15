PIB Guwahati Hosts IMPCC Meet to Boost Inter-Departmental Publicity Coordination in North East India

GUWAHATI: In view of the importance of strengthening inter-departmental coordination among the publicity wings of various Central Government departments, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, organized an Inter Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) meeting on Thursday at the office of the Additional Director General, AIR & DDK Guwahati. The meeting was chaired by Kripa Shankar Yadav, Additional Director General, North East Zone, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and co-chaired by Satyajeet Dash, Additional Director General, AIR & DDK, Guwahati.

The IMPCC platform brought together representatives from various Central Government departments and organizations to share their key activities, initiatives, and achievements in Assam and across the North Eastern region. The event served as an important convergence point to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and improve outreach through coordinated publicity strategies.

In his welcome address, Kripa Shankar Yadav highlighted the multifaceted roles and activities undertaken by the units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including the Press Information Bureau, Central Bureau of Communication, Doordarshan and All India Radio. He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts among all departments for effective public communication and assured complete cooperation from the Ministry’s media units in disseminating information about the programmes and initiatives of various departments to the public.

Addressing the gathering, Satyajeet Dash said that forums like IMPCC provide an effective platform to share experiences, exchange ideas, identify challenges and work towards a more integrated communication strategy. He stated that Akashvani and Doordarshan, as public service broadcasters, remain committed to supporting all government departments and organisations in disseminating information that is relevant, authentic and beneficial for the public. He further noted that such meeting offers an opportunity to strengthen mutual cooperation and enhance synergy within the public communication network.

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