PIB Guwahati organises district media workshop ‘Varta’ on Census 2027

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The first phase of the Census 2027 exercise in Assam, the House listing and housing census, will be conducted from August 17 to September 15, while a self-enumeration facility will be available from August 2 to August 15, Director of Census Operations, Assam, Biswajit Pegu, said on Friday. Pegu announced the schedule while addressing a District Media Workshop, Varta, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, at the Directorate of Census Operations at Amingaon. Describing Census 2027 as India’s 16th Census and the eighth since Independence, Pegu said that the exercise would be carried out in two phases—House Listing and Housing Census, followed by Population Enumeration. The census will extensively use digital technologies, including mobile applications for enumerators, a self-enumeration portal in 16 languages and the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS). Urging public participation, Pegu said, “It is the responsibility of every citizen to extend cooperation in the Census exercise.” He also clarified that the Census is a statistical exercise and not a legal document, adding that no documents are required from citizens during enumeration.

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