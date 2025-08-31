PIL on Deepor Beel fauna and flora; Dispur, NF Railway to file updated affidavits

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Advocate General of Assam has informed the Gauhati High Court that most of the dumping sites have been removed from the Deepor Beel area. He also said that the government would file an updated affidavit by the next date, i.e., on October 17 this year.

The Advocate General said this before the HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Manish Choudhury while hearing a PIL 18/2023.

The bench said, “We would also require the updated fact-check with respect to the prohibition on reclamation, the setting up of new industries, the ban on manufacturing, and efforts at preventing the discharge of untreated waste, harvesting and control of motorized boats on such water bodies, etc.”

The bench further said that ‘The State Forest Department also would be required to inform this Court whether any comprehensive plan for wildlife management has been drawn up and is being practised.”

Meanwhile, the advocate for the railways submitted that he would file an updated affidavit on October 17 this year. Regarding double-tracking of the railway line. He said that it does not obstruct the elephant corridor in any manner whatsoever.

The PIL sought the intervention of the High Court for the purposes of safeguarding the flora and fauna of the Deepor Beel and Rani Reserved Forest by prohibiting activities like the continuance of dumping sites near the wetland, the laying of a double-track railway line which would cross through the animal corridor and other construction activities.

