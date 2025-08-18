Assam: Draft notification issued on eco-sensitive zone around Deepor Beel

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued a draft notification declaring an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam’s only Ramsar site and one of the largest freshwater lakes in the state. Regarding the declaration of the ESZ, the Centre has invited public objections or suggestions within 60 days of publication of the notification to that effect.

The notification, published in the Gazette of India on July 2, 2025, proposes to regulate developmental activities within a 38.84 sq. km area surrounding the sanctuary. The ESZ will extend from 25.294 metres to 5 km around the boundary of the wetland.

Deepor Beel, located on the southwestern edge of Guwahati, spans nearly 40 sq. km during summer and shrinks to about 10 sq. km in winter. Of this, 4.1 sq. km was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 2009. The wetland is home to over 150 species of birds, including critically endangered vultures and the greater adjutant stork, besides elephants from Rani and Garbhanga forests, 50 species of fish, 12 reptiles, 6 amphibians, and 155 aquatic macro-biota.

Authorities noted that urban expansion, industrial waste discharge, encroachment, and the Guwahati–Goalpara railway line are severely affecting the wetland’s ecological balance, for which the ESZ was proposed.

The Assam government has been directed to prepare a Zonal Master Plan within two years of the final notification published in the official gazette, in consultation with local communities and adhering to the stipulations in the notification for approval of the competent state authority. The Zonal Master Plan is to be prepared by the state government in consonance with relevant central and state laws and guidelines issued by the central government.

The master plan has to be prepared in consultation with the following state government departments: Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Wildlife; Urban Development; Panchayati Raj and Rural Development; Tourism; Revenue; Agriculture; Horticulture; Water Resources; Assam State Pollution Control Board; Irrigation and Flood Control; Municipality; and Public Works and Highways.

It is also stated that the Zonal Master Plan shall not impose any restriction on the approved existing land use, infrastructure and activities, unless so specified in the notification, and the Master Plan shall factor in improvement of all infrastructure and activities to be more efficient and eco-friendly.

The Master Plan shall provide for restoration of denuded areas, conservation of existing water bodies, management of catchment areas, watershed management, groundwater management, soil and moisture conservation, needs of the local community and such other aspects of the ecology and environment that need attention.

Also, the Master Plan has to demarcate all the existing worshipping places, villages and urban settlements, types and kinds of forests, agricultural areas, fertile lands, and green areas, such as parks, horticultural areas, orchards, lakes and other water bodies. The master plan will also regulate development in the ESZ and adhere to prohibited, regulated and promoted activities—

A. Prohibited Activities: Mining, stone quarrying & crushing units – fully banned (except small-scale for local residents’ personal use); Polluting industries – no new or expansion allowed; Major hydroelectric projects – not permitted; Hazardous substances – production/processing/use banned; Discharge of untreated effluents – strictly prohibited; New sawmills – not allowed; Brick kilns – banned; Commercial firewood use – banned; New windmills – banned; Large-scale commercial livestock/poultry farms – banned (small-scale by locals allowed as per CPCB 2016 rules).

B. Regulated Activities (Allowed with Restrictions/Permissions): Hotels & resorts – banned within 1 km of the protected area boundary; beyond that, only as per the tourism plan; Construction – only for local use allowed; commercial construction within 1 km banned and beyond 1 km to be regulated by the master plan; Small-scale non-polluting industries – allowed as per Central Pollution Control Board classification; agro-based industry for products made from indigenous materials allowed; Felling of trees – with permission from competent authority; Collection of forest produce (NTFP) – regulated under law; Erection of electrical/communication towers & cables – regulated (underground preferred); Infrastructure & roads – allowed with mitigation measures; Tourism-related flying (balloons, drones, helicopters, etc.) – regulated; Protection of hill slopes/river banks – regulated; Night vehicular traffic (commercial) – regulated; Agriculture, horticulture, dairies, and fisheries – permitted for locals; Large-scale livestock/poultry farms – regulated (allowed for local needs); Treated wastewater discharge – must be avoided/reused, else regulated; Water extraction & wells – regulated.

Regulations will also be in place for solid waste management; exotic species introduction; ecotourism; commercial signboards/hoardings; drastic changes in agriculture systems; hotel/lodge fencing; and air, vehicular & noise pollution.

C. Promoted activities include rainwater harvesting, organic farming, green technology adoption, cottage industries & village artisans, use of renewable energy (biogas, solar, etc.), agroforestry, herbal & horticultural plantations, eco-friendly transport, skill development, restoration of degraded land/forests, and environmental awareness, which are to be actively promoted in the ESZ.

A Monitoring Committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), will oversee implementation. It will include officials from the forest, pollution control board, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, municipal corporation, and experts from NGOs and universities.

Citizens can send feedback (within two months from July 2) to the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, or by email to esz-mef@nic.in.

