PK Sharma Re-Elected AREIDA President in Guwahati, Stresses Urban Infrastructure and Flood Challenges

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Real Estate and Infrastructure Developers’ Association (AREIDA) re-elected its president P. K. Sharma in its organisational polls, reaffirming members’ confidence in his leadership. Sharma, who had earlier expressed his intention to step down, continued following support from members. He re-nominated the core committee, retaining Deepjyoti Baruah as General Secretary and Pius Agarwala as Treasurer. Addressing members, Sharma highlighted challenges arising from rapid urbanization, including gaps in infrastructure and recurring urban flooding in Guwahati. He emphasised the real estate sector’s role in the economy and called for stronger collaboration with the government and digitalization of approval processes.

Also Read: AREIDA Applauds Infrastructure Focus, Seeks Affordable Housing Aid