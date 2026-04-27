Plastic waste chokes drains in Guwahati; civic concerns rise

GUWAHATI: A stretch of roadside drain in the city was found heavily clogged with plastic waste, including discarded mineral water bottles, raising fresh concerns over civic responsibility and urban sanitation. The accumulation, seen along a busy footpath, has obstructed water flow and could worsen artificial flooding during rains.

Officials from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) acknowledged the issue and urged citizens to act responsibly.

“We regularly clean drains and deploy teams across vulnerable points, but indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste continues to undo these efforts,” a GMC official said. “Proper disposal and public cooperation are essential to prevent such situations.”

Residents and pedestrians expressed frustration over the condition.

“This is not just the government’s failure. People buy bottled water and throw it anywhere. That mindset needs to change,” said Rakesh Das, a local shopkeeper.

Another commuter, Ananya Sharma, added, “Educated people often avoid local water for safety, but then contribute to plastic waste. Awareness about responsible disposal is missing.”

A college student, Imran Ali, pointed out, “Dustbins are either not available or overflow quickly. Authorities should increase bins and ensure timely collection.”

Environmentalists warned that plastic waste, especially single-use bottles, is a major contributor to urban flooding in Guwahati. When drains are blocked, even moderate rainfall can lead to waterlogging, affecting daily life and traffic.

The GMC has appealed to citizens to reduce plastic usage, segregate waste, and use designated bins. As the monsoon approaches, both civic action and public discipline will be key to preventing a repeat of flood-like conditions in the city.

Also Read: Bharalu River Pollution: Plastic Waste Undoing Guwahati's Cleanup Efforts