PM Modi forged BRICS consensus despite doomsayers: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in forging consensus among BRICS nations, saying the outcome of the summit demonstrated that difficult geopolitical challenges could be addressed through strong leadership, dialogue and cooperation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said he was encouraged by the widespread recognition of the Prime Minister’s role in bringing the BRICS countries together amid a complex global geopolitical environment. “This morning, as I scanned the headlines of leading newspapers across the world, it was heartening to see the widespread recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s stellar role in forging consensus among the BRICS nations,” CM Sarma added.

The Assam Chief Minister said there had been considerable scepticism ahead of the summit, with critics predicting that differences among BRICS members could prevent the grouping from reaching meaningful outcomes. “In today’s complex geopolitical climate, the doomsayers were out in full force, certain the summit would collapse into empty statements,” he said.

Chief Minister Sarma, however, said the outcome had demonstrated otherwise, saying that effective leadership could help countries find common ground even when their interests and positions differed on major global issues. “Yet the outcome speaks for itself: with the right leadership, consensus and solutions can be forged even in the most difficult circumstances,” he added.

His remarks came after the conclusion of the BRICS summit in India, where leaders of the expanded grouping deliberated on a range of global and economic issues amid continuing geopolitical tensions.

The grouping has grown significantly in recent years, bringing together countries with diverse political, economic and strategic interests.

Managing these differences while maintaining cooperation has emerged as one of the key challenges for BRICS. Chief Minister Sarma’s comments underlined the importance PM Modi attached to consensus-building within the grouping and presented the summit outcome as a reflection of India’s diplomatic engagement.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the significance of global recognition for PM Modi’s role, suggesting that India’s leadership had helped BRICS navigate differences and arrive at common positions.

The remarks came as India seeks to strengthen its role in shaping discussions on global economic governance, multilateral cooperation and the evolving international order.

Chief Minister Sarma said the BRICS experience showed that consensus remained achievable despite difficult circumstances when nations were guided by constructive engagement and effective leadership. (IANS)

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