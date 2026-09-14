PM Narendra Modi Hails BRICS as ‘Ecosystem of Solutions’ at New Delhi Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the discussions over the past two days have strengthened belief that BRICS is an "ecosystem of solutions". He also called for translating all outcomes into time-bound actions.

"Our discussions over the past two days have further strengthened our belief that BRICS is not merely a grouping of nations, but an ecosystem of solutions. We hope that the New Delhi Declaration adopted at this summit will provide a clear direction for our shared vision and future cooperation. We must translate all outcomes into time-bound actions and last-mile impact. We will work together to ensure that our framework moves beyond mere documentation and creates an impact in real life," said PM Modi in his concluding remarks at the BRICS Summit's session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to BRICS leaders for their active participation and valuable contribution to the summit. He said that the ideas and suggestions of BRICS leaders have lent prevalence and depth to the grouping's cooperation. The Prime Minister said that the world leaders' participation at the summit reflects the growing relevance, openness, and inclusiveness of BRICS.

"BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects not just ideas and commitments but concrete results from us. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations. I extend my best wishes once again to China as the next host of BRICS. I especially commend all of you and your teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success," PM Modi stated.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India is hosting the two-day 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations posed for a family photo at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, World Health Organisation (WHO) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several other leaders posed for the family picture at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday.

The leaders of BRICS member countries unanimously adopted the 'New Delhi Declaration' on the first day of BRICS Summit. The visiting leaders also attended a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday evening. (IANS)

Also Read: Former minister Siddique Ahmed passes away at 64