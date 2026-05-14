PM Modi’s appeal revives debate on Guwahati’s evening bus shortage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to conserve foreign exchange by reducing imported fuel consumption through greater use of public transport and carpooling has received support from residents in Guwahati. However, many commuters say the lack of reliable city bus services after evening hours makes the call difficult to follow in practice.

Despite major infrastructure development in the city in recent years, residents pointed out that public transport availability sharply declines after 7 pm. At present, around 271 e-buses, 100 CNG buses and more than 300 privately operated city buses ply on Guwahati roads daily, but services gradually thin out from around 7:30 pm onward.

Citizens urged the new state government, set to be formed on Tuesday, to prioritise extending public transport services till at least midnight, particularly for office-goers, students, women commuters and night-shift employees.

A private office employee said, “The Prime Minister’s call for citizens to use public transport instead of personal vehicles to conserve fuel is commendable, eco-friendly and responsible. But in Guwahati, finding a bus after office hours becomes extremely difficult.”

Another resident working in the hospitality sector said, “Many employees finish work around 9 or 10 pm. App-based cabs are available, but the fares are often too high for regular daily travel. Affordable public transport is badly needed at night.”

A college student from the city said, “Women commuters especially face problems returning home safely in the evening. If buses operated till midnight, more people would prefer public transport over private vehicles.”

A resident from Beltola added, “The government encourages people to avoid unnecessary fuel consumption, but without dependable public transport facilities, many are left with no option except using personal vehicles or expensive cabs.”

Citizens also stressed that improving late-evening public transport would help reduce traffic congestion, fuel consumption and pollution while making the city more commuter-friendly.

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