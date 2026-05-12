PM urges spending discipline; says gold purchases not necessary this time

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed for greater self-reliance in consumption habits and financial discipline, including reduced dependence on imported goods, gold purchases, and fuel consumption, during his address in Vadodara.

He urged citizens to support domestic products and strengthen local industries, stating, "Today's need is to make 'Vocal for Local' a mass movement.”

He said increased use of foreign goods places pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves. On gold imports, he said a large amount of national resources is spent on the metal.

He appealed for restraint in nonessential purchases, stating, “Gold is not necessary at this time,” and suggested postponing such expenditure until global conditions stabilize.

He also mentioned edible oil consumption, urging moderation due to its impact on both health and imports. He said reducing consumption could benefit both individuals and the national economy. On fuel usage, he reiterated his appeal to reduce dependency on petrol and diesel.

He encouraged citizens to use public transport, electric vehicles, and shared mobility options. He also suggested carpooling as a practical step for households with multiple vehicles.

The Prime Minister further spoke about overseas travel and destination weddings, saying, "Such practices lead to significant foreign exchange outflow." People must consider India for weddings and holidays."

He stated that India has many culturally significant and scenic locations suitable for such events, adding that domestic tourism should be prioritized.

Referring to the Statue of Unity, he said that India offers world-class destinations within the country.

“There can be no better place than India for weddings. I would urge all of you to get married at the Statue of Unity. Sardar Patel will also bless you,” he said, encouraging citizens to celebrate major life events domestically.

He also urged farmers to adopt natural farming practices and reduce chemical fertilizer use, stating that "soil protection and sustainability are essential for long-term agricultural health." (IANS)

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