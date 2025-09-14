PM Narendra Modi is brand ambassador of development for NE: State BJP

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam during the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika has been hailed by the State BJP as a reaffirmation of his deep emotional bond with the people of the Northeast.

State BJP spokesperson Mominul Aowal said that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the region has witnessed unprecedented development that had remained neglected for decades after Independence. “Narendra Modi is not only a patriot and farsighted leader but also the brand ambassador of development for the North East,” Aowal said.

Highlighting the achievements, he said more than 11,000 km of highways and extensive railway networks have been constructed in the region. Historic bridges like Bogibeel and Dhola-Sadiya, revival of national waterways, and progressive trade policies have strengthened connectivity and commerce. Assam has also attracted global attention through “Advantage Assam” summits, with major investments like the tripling of Numaligarh Refinery’s capacity, India’s first bamboo-based bio-refinery, and the ongoing semiconductor project in Jagiroad.

The BJP also credited the Prime Minister for honouring Assamese icons, including conferring Bharat Ratna on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, showcasing the valour of Lachit Borphukan at the national stage, and elevating the Assamese Gamosa as a global symbol of honour.

Aowal further stated that Modi’s leadership has brought peace to the insurgency-hit region through accords with major rebel groups, opening a new era of stability and growth. “By calling the North East the ‘Ashtalakshmi,’ the Prime Minister has placed the region at the heart of India’s march toward prosperity,” he added.

Also Read: I’m the Brand Ambassador of Assam and Northeast: PM Narendra Modi

Also Watch: