PM Narendra Modi’s speech bereft of hopes for Assam: Debabrata Saikia

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Nalbari today was bereft of any hopes for the people of Assam.

In a statement issued to the media today, Saikia said that the Prime Minister failed to give the audience a clear-cut development narrative. According to Saikia, the Prime Minister spent 13 minutes of his 26-minute speech on religious discourse to appease the voters. He said that the Prime Minister violated the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) by delivering his speech on a religious line. The speech of the Prime Minister, according to Saikia, had no room for the basic problems of Assam. He made no mention of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), the NRC update, the implementation of the Assam Accord, the twin problems of flood and erosion, etc.

