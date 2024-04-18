Debabrata Saikia writes letter to CEO for collecting votes from senior citizens, PwDs

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam to instruct all polling officials to collect votes from senior citizens and disabled persons by going to their houses.

In his letter, Saikia said, “I appreciate the efforts taken by the Election Commission through various state government agencies to encourage 100 percent voting, for which a good amount of money has been spent and various road shows, skits, street plays, publicity through media, publicity through other channels, etc., were organised. There was a provision for the collection of votes from senior citizens and disabled persons by going to their house. However, I have noticed that in many polling station areas, the BLO or other officers have not tried to collect such votes by leaving out a good number of people from house polling. I have received some complaints from some polling stations in this regard.”

Saikia further said, “As such, I would request that all polling officials be instructed to collect all such votes.”

Saikia sent another letter to the District Commission, Sivasagar, and said, “I would like to inform you that Congress workers and supporters are threatened by ruling party members during the campaign. Specifics I can give if required.”

He said, “One specific instance of violence I would like to report under Haluwating Police Station. Nijarapar Dhaba, a restaurant owned by Shri Paban Rajbonghi, a supporter of the Indian National Congress, was torched last night by some people. This is as stated by Shri Paban Rajbonghi, the owner of the dhaba. It is election-related violence to intimidate Congress workers to stop campaigning against the ruling political party.”

He further said, “So, I request that you ensure a free and fair poll and ensure the safety, protection of property, etc., of Congress people.”

